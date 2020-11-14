PTI not to level rigging allegations even if defeated in GB polls: Gandapur

GILGIT: Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday lashed out at the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ahead of polls in the region on November 15, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS, the federal minister said that the PTI would win with a majority vote in the region as it could face a contest on six Gilgit Baltistan seats from the PPP.

“In some constituencies, even the PTI workers are contesting against the party candidate,” he said while sharing the political situation in the region.

Lamenting the PPP chairman, Ali Amin Gandapur while commenting on Bilawal’s remarks of calling him as ‘ganda’ [dirty] said that he was himself dirty as money earned from corruption is running through his veins.

He outrightly rejected an impression from the PPP that the military has decided to handover Gilgit Baltistan to the Bilawal Bhutto-led party.

Further commenting on his remarks against Maryam Nawaz over expenditure on her make-up from the national exchequer, Gandapur said that he stood by his remarks.

“Millions of rupees have been spent on the health of Maryam Nawaz from the national exchequer,” he said and asked as to who would be made accountable for this money.

Read More: Gilgit-Baltistan to get provisional provincial status: Gandapur

Further taking a jibe at the PML-N vice president, he said that Maryam Nawaz should first give respect to his husband, Safdar Awan, before raising the slogan of ‘Give respect to Vote’.

“She is treating her husband like a driver and bodyguard,” he said.

Further rejecting rigging allegations from the opposition parties, he said that even if the PTI would suffer defeat in the polls, they would not level allegation of rigging in the elections.

