Govt comes in for flak over social media laws in Senate panel meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Tuesday the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020 introduced by the government are aimed at protecting the common man.

Speaking during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, he said criminal elements have been misusing social media by posting immoral videos of children.

PPP Senator Rubina Khalid, who presided over the meeting in her capacity as chairperson of the panel, criticised the government for signing off the laws without bringing them to Parliament to seek its approval.

She questioned why the committee was bypassed by the government.

Had the regulations been brought to the Senate, they would have put forth their recommendations in this regard, she added.

The Information Technology secretary said they can’t think of belittling the esteemed house. He said he would furnish a written reply in this regard later on.

Earlier, on Feb 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said new rules are being introduced only to protect citizens and regulate social media in the country.

Presiding over a meeting to review social media rules, PM Imran said that the new rules were not prepared to curb freedom of expression or victimise political opponents.

He said that the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore and other countries were also introducing such laws to protect their citizens.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all stakeholders on board ahead of implementing the rules.

