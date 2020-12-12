PTI Senator shares details of backdoor messaging from opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Saturday shared details of backdoor messaging from the opposition saying that the latter was conveying a message for talks to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, Faisal Javed said that the opposition has approached the prime minister multiple times and has offered to go along with the government if their cases prior to 1999 are quashed.

When asked as to who was conveying these messages, Faisal Javed said that senior-most PPP and PML-N leadership are conveying these messages and three of the demands are even conveyed to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in writing.

Sharing the demands from the opposition, he said that they want immunity on cases prior to 1999, no cases on corruption below Rs 1 billion, and restriction on NAB role against money laundering cases.

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed asks who PDM wants talks with if not PM Imran

While daring opposition to submit resignations with the speakers of the assemblies, he said that they would be accepted in the next five minutes. “We will not keep those resignations with us like [former PML-N speaker in National Assembly] Ayaz Sadiq,” he said.

Sharing the two views within the PTI when they resigned from assemblies, he said that some partymen supported the idea to withdraw the resignations while others including Imran Khan were against it.

Comments

comments