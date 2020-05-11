PTI Senator Faisal Javed, family test negative for coronavirus  

ISLAMABAD: A close aide of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan has tested negative for coronavirus on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

Faisal Javed and his family were tested for the virus soon after he attended final rites of his mother.

“We underwent the test soon after my mother’s burial process and thanks to Allah Almighty, me and my family have tested negative for the infection,” he said.

The PTI senator said that he asked his relatives and friends to remember his mother in prayers from their homes to avoid spread of coronavirus.

“I choose to avoid congregation on the occasion of the burial process,” he said and expressed his gratitude to those who contacted him and wanted to visit him to condole over his mother’s demise.

It is pertinent to mention here that parliamentarians, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and others have tested positive for coronavirus.

The most recent among them were the two members of the lower house of Parliament, who were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 30,938

Sources relayed Syed Mehboob Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – tested positive for the infection that has thus far infected over 30,000 people and killed hundreds across the country.

Swabs of the affected lawmakers and others were taken by a special team of the National Institute of Health on May 8.

All members of the upper and lower houses of Parliament were instructed to take a test for the deadly virus before attending their scheduled sessions so as to avert a potential risk of the spread of the infection among the lawmakers.

Comments

comments