PTI Senator announces to withdraw Senate nomination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aurangzeb Khan Orakzai has announced to withdraw his candidature from Senate elections after federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Azam Swati met him on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Sajjad Hussain, Mirza Afridi and Naseebullah Bazai as the federal ministers lauded the services of Senator Aurangzeb Khan Orakzai for the PTI.

“Aurangzeb Khan accepted the decision of the prime minister with an open heart and had always presented the stance of the party with full force,” said Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

Shibli Faraz said that Aurangzeb was an asset of the party and the party would also utilize his services in the future.

Railways Minister Azam Swati also lauded the Senator for accepting PM Imran Khan’s decision and said that they had called on him to pay tribute to his services.

Speaking on the occasion, Aurangzeb Khan said that he supports the vision of the prime minister and all of them should stand by Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded maximum candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 03.

Ruling PTI has overall 52 candidates for the election of the upper house of the parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has awarded tickets to 19 party candidates and the People’s Party with 18 candidates remained second and third in the number of candidates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the Senate election.

