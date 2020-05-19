PTI Sindh demands governor’s rule in the province

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh on Tuesday demanded of the federal government to impose governor’s rule and financial emergency in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the journalists along with the party leaders, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi asked the federal government to intervene in Sindh province.

“Governor’s rule and financial emergency should be imposed in the province”, Naqvi was quoted as saying. He said t hat provincial assembly of Sindh was scheduled to meet on Wednesday, but now the session has been postponed again.

Agha Siraj Durrani has proved that he is speaker of the PPP not of Sindh Assembly, the opposition leader said.

Read more: No chance of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh: PM Imran Khan

It may be noted that, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dismissed the possibility of imposing governor rule in Sindh province.

Talking to media at Governor House in Karachi, the premier had said no one had talked about imposing governor rule in Sindh and nor it will happen in the near future.

