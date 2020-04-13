PTI stands with Sindh govt in fight against COVID-19: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for joint efforts to eliminate the novel coronavirus from the country, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood with Sindh government in fight against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News talk show 11 hour, Faisal Vawda said that all the political parties, centre and the provincial governments were on some page against the pandemic.

Responding to a question about recent exchange of harsh remarks between the leaders of PTI and PPP, Vawda said that they were criticizing to help each other in this difficult period.

On the occasion, the minister urged the PPP-led government to focus on COVID-19 patients in interior Sindh.

Read More: Testing kits declared faulty in Sindh utilized at NIH: Shahbaz Gill

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and an aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill had said that they found no issues with the testing kits returned by Sindh province after being declared faulty.

“The testing kits provided by the Centre have come under discussion for some time and Murtaza Wahab also commented on his Twitter account giving an impression that faulty kits were provided to them,” he had said.

Gill had said that the province had returned the kits provided to them from Chinese companies.

Comments

comments