PTI Sindh forms reconciliatory body after PM Imran’s displeasure over differences

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh has formed a reconciliatory committee after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his displeasure over differences within the party in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was also made in the wake of the expected local bodies polls in the province.

Secretary General of the PTI Amir Kayani has formed a five-member reconciliatory body to be led by Sindh Assembly lawmaker Jamal Siddiqui.

According to sources, the prime minister expressed his displeasure over differences within the PTI’s Sindh chapter and directed the leaders to resolve it t earliest.

Amir Kayani said that they would bury the differences in the party and further strengthened it before the upcoming polls.

“Sindh will be the fort of PTI in the next polls,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local bodies system in the province was dissolved on August 29 after completing its four-year tenure.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has begun preparations for the next local bodies polls in the province.

In a recent development, the election commission has started preparations for local government elections in Sindh this year with the formation of committees for local bodies delimitation.

The election commission has notified the formation of the committees for delimitation of local government constituencies.

The delimitation committee for each district will be comprised of three members and the District Election Commissioner will be convenor of the body, according to the notification. The Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer or Taluka Education Officer will be the other two members of the committee.

The committee in the first phase will decide fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards.

The local councils’ polls will be announced after fresh delimitation of constituencies in the province.

Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary delimitation of constituencies will be displayed on September 23.

The schedule for local bodies elections will be announced after completion of the delimitation process, the election commission announced.

