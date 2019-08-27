PTI govt taking steps to promote tourism: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is taking steps to promote tourism in the country.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said a National Tourism Coordination Board has been constituted for the development of tourism.

He said the role of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is also being expanded to provide maximum facilities to the tourists.

Earlier, Bukhari had said that Pakistan was full of breathtaking locations and vowed to boost tourism in the country.

Talking to journalists, Zulfi Bukhari underscored the need for providing best faculties to tourists and added that Pakistan was one of the world’s best travel destination. He said that some countries were generating 10 per cent of their GDP from the tourism sector.

On June 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there was a huge potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir, which needed to be exploited aptly.

Read more: World Tourism Forum 2020 to be held in Pakistan

Chairing a meeting on development projects, tourism and other matters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had urged AJK government to devise a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of tourism in the area.

The prime minister said, “Overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and their problems should be solved on priority basis.”

