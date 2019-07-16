PTI submits privilege motion against KWSB MD

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted the privilege motion against Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan, ARY News reported.

The privilege motion was submitted by PTI lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman in the Sindh Assembly.

“Actions of MD Water Board are only restricted to sessions and promises. The KWSB had promised to supply water to residents of PS-110 constituency but it has not fulfilled yet,” said PTI MPA while talking to media outside Sindh Assembly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Mir Nadir Magsi on Monday lambasted his provincial government over acute shortage and theft of water in interior Sindh and asked the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the issue or else ‘we cannot enter our constituencies.

Earlier on June 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial legislator, Khurrum Sher Zaman, announced that his political party is standing alongside with protesting nurses for their righteous demands.

Khurrum Sher Zaman participated in the nurses’ sit-in lodged at Karachi Press Club today where he met President of Nurses’ Action Committee Aijaz Kaleri.

The PTI member of provincial assembly (MPA) announced his party’s support to the nurses and vowed to raise voice regarding their issues in the Sindh Assembly.

Read More: MQM-P urges PM Imran to provide justice to Karachi

“Your demands are legal and you all are those serving nationals,” Zaman said.

He added, “The Sindh government and employees of the provincial health department are irresponsible. [Ruling] Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is involved in corruption which led emergence of severe issues in the province’s hospitals.”

The PTI legislator demanded Sindh health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho to tender her resignation.

Comments

comments