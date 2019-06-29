PTI submits resolution against Bilawal for derogatory remarks against NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a resolution against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over passing derogatory remarks against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and Shafqat Mahmood in the National Assembly.

The resolution submitted by PTI lawmakers reads that Bilawal Bhutto used offensive remarks against NA speaker Asad Qaiser outside the parliament after the passage of the federal budget.

The resolution demanded the PPP chairman to apologize over the remarks he made against the speaker of the lower house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after passing of the budget called Na speaker impartial and used immoral language.

