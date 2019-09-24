PTI to support GDA candidate on PS-11 by-polls

LARKANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to support Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi on PS-11 by-polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana in August for not showing his assets.

The election campaign is underway in full swing for the by-polls, which will be held on October 17.

On the other hand, the move of awarding PS-11 ticket to Jameel Soomro by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has created rifts in the party ranks in Larkana.

In order to address the concerns of the party leaders, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reaching Larkana, where he will meet the party leaders.

Sources said Nisar Khuhro and brother of Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal were also candidate for the seat, but ticket was awarded to Soomro.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

Read more: ECP to hold by-election in Larkana’s PS-11 on Oct 17

The bench had directed the election commission to issue schedule for re-election in the Sindh Assembly constituency.

The apex court disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets.

Petitioner Nida Khuhro of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had challenged election of the GDA member.

