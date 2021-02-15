PTI decides to replace Senate candidates from KP: sources   

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to replace some of its Senate candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, two changes are expected from the KP as the party has decided to withdraw a Senate ticket from Faisal Saleem, who would be replaced by Liaqat Khan Tarqai, who is set to retire as Senator in March this year.

Besides this, the sources privy to the matter said that the PTI has also decided to replace Naji Ullah Khattak, who would be replaced by Incharge of the KP CM complaint cell, Dilroz Khan.

Dilroz Khan has submitted his nomination papers from a technocrat seat in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of the parliamentary board of the PTI was chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad on February 13, where he gave a nod to the party’s candidates for Senate elections.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Saleem were announced as the PTI candidates for General Seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Dost Muhammad Mahsud will contest for Technocrat Seat and Sania Nishtar and Farzana Javed will be the candidate for reserved seats.

Gurdeep Singh will be the PTI candidate from KP on Minority seat reserved in the upper house of the parliament.

On February 13, the PTI decided against awarding a ticket to Abdul Qadir after differences emerged in the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the award of Senate tickets from Balochistan.

