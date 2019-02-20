PTI rooted out two-party system in country: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that masses’ trust in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan rooted out two-party system in the country.

Talking to journalists, Shah Mehmood Qureshi on said young segment of the society was disappointed from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He said that youths distanced itself from the both parties and pined hopes with PTI and he vowed that their government will comply with their aspirations.

The foreign minister said that masses in Sindh were not content with the PPP and added that they would not support corrupt leadership in the next elections. He said that people were paying for showing trust again in the leadership PPP in the previous elections. Qureshi said that PTI would emerge as leading party from Sindh in the next elections.

He said that PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s statement over Agha Siraj Durrani’s detention tantamount to disgrace of people mandate. The foreign minister said that PPP was using tricks to make people fool in Sindh.

Read More: PTI going to form govt in Sindh, claims Khurram Sher Zaman

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman had claimed, on December 28, that the party was going to form its government in Sindh province.

Speaking to media here, the lawmaker from Sindh had said the PTI would not wait for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to complete its five-year term. “We will form government in Sindh. A large number of PPP MPAs are in touch with the PTI,” he had claimed.

