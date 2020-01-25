PTI lawmakers meet Usman Buzdar, repose confidence on leadership  

LAHORE: A delegation of 13 Punjab Assembly (PA) lawmakers hailing from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday met with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and reposed their complete confidence over his leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

The lawmakers who met the chief minister Usman Buzdar included Ghazanfer Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Raza Khan Khakwani, Mamoon Tarar, Khawaja Muhammad Dawood Sulemani, Mohammad Amir Inayat, Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir, Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi, Taimoor Ali, Sardar Mohiuddin Khan, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Raja Basharat, Chaudhry Zaheer and Chief Whip of the provincial assembly Abbas Shah.

During the meeting, the PTI lawmakers said that they had a good working relationship with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. “We are and will stand alongside the chief minister,” they assured and added that they are the soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Buzdar.

The lawmakers said that they would fully support the incumbent provincial government’s path of public service.

Responding to their support, the chief minister said that he respects the lawmakers’ confidence on him and assured that their just demands would be fulfilled on a priority basis.

“We will be conducting uplift works in the constituencies of the provincial lawmakers,” he said adding that they would jointly work for the welfare of masses and foil the conspirators.

We all are united for the cause of public service and will not tolerate any hindrance in this regard, the chief minister said.

Read More: Those waiting for ‘change’ in Punjab, conspirators: CM Buzdar

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 20, a forward bloc emerged in the ruling PTI in Punjab Assembly.

The newly-emerged forward bloc has reportedly joined by a large number of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab.

Comments

comments