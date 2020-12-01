PTI wants Lahore to be divided into four districts

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s local leadership has recommended the Punjab government to divide Lahore into four districts instead of two, ARY News reported.

The Central Punjab leadership has recommended splitting Lahore into four districts and deputy commissioners should be appointed in these districts.

PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry tabled the proposal before the prime minister and chief minister. The local leadership also suggested the division of hospitals on an administrative basis.

Earlier the it was learnt that the Punjab government had decided to divide Lahore into two districts.

The district administration had submitted to the commissioner Lahore a new administrative structure wherein Lahore is likely to be divided into two districts, sources told ARY News.

The new administrative structure was finalised by senior Punjab bureaucrats who had been working on it for the past one year.

Lahore is the capital of the Punjab province and is the country’s 2nd largest city after Karachi with a population of over 11 million. It is the 18th largest city proper in the world.

Being the regional urban centre of commercial, financial, industrial and socio-cultural significance, the provincial capital of Punjab is faced with a number of challenges – overpopulation, unplanned growth, congestion, pollution etc.

