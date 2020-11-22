Unofficial results: PTI wins GBLA-3 seat with wide margin    

GILGIT: According to the unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sohail Abbas won the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) Gilgit-3 seat with a wide margin, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI’s candidate Sohail Abbas obtained 6,873 votes and was declared victorious in the election. However, independent candidate Doctor Muhammad Iqbal stood runner-up by obtaining 4,678 votes. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidate Captain (retd) Muhammad Shafi got 4,654 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Aftab Haider received 3,670 votes.

The new induction rose the number of PTI members in the legislative assembly to 17 including the six independent candidates besides also having the support of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which had secured one seat during the polls.

Seven independent candidates had secured success in the Gilgit-Baltistan polls and six of them have so far joined the PTI, giving it the numbers in the legislative assembly to achieve the two-third majority in the house of 24 members.

Earlier today, the polling for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) Gilgit-3 seat concluded peacefully. The polling had started at 8 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m. without any break. At many as 73 polling stations had been set up for the polls in the constituency where 41,360 registered voters exercised their right to vote in a free and fair atmosphere.

The harsh weather could not dampen voters’ enthusiasm as people came out of their homes in trickles and droves to exercise their right to franchise.

The election in GBLA-3-Gilgit had been postponed due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Jafar Shah.

