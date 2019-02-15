PTI leader asks Zardari to nominate any female as CM Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has demanded the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to resign from his office, ARY News reported Friday.

PTI legislator from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, said the chief minister should tender his resignation over deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

He was of the view that political activists of PTI and other parties were being killed.

“We demand Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party, to nominate any female as the chief minister Sindh”, he stated.

He cautioned the provincial government not to raise hue and cry if federal government moved to ‘take some step’. “They shouldn’t later say that the 18th amendment is being attacked,” the legislator said.

Zaman said Zardari must overhaul his government structure to eradicate loopholes existing within.

“The PPP is forcing us to go for another option.”

On Jan 15, Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry had said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah must resign by himself over his performance or the PTI will take practical steps.

Chaudhry said people of Sindh contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to take a step forward for ‘tabdeeli’ [change] in the province.

He was of the view that all provinces, except Sindh, were contributing for the National Finance Commission.

‘We are giving them chances, otherwise we will be forced to take a practical step,’ he warned.

