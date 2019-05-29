Minister for Information KPK, Shaukat Yousafzai said that Pashtun’s will not fall for malicious propaganda aimed towards destabilizing the state and it’s security agencies, ARY News reported.

According to details, the minister made it clear that Pashtun’s have recognized the foes in garbs of friends and will not fall for any mischievous plans against the state or it’s security apparatus.

Addressing a press conference in Khyber Pakhtun-Khwa (KPK) today Yousafzaid said: “Attacking a military check post is no ordinary deed, those campaigning in favor of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) should also to the families of those who lost their lives.”

“If PTM wants to do politics then they are more than welcome but people are yet again trying to use Pashtun’s to fulfill their nefarious designs,” Yousafzai added.

Yousafzai expressed that Pashtun’s have only been relegated to fighting and violence.

“Will Pashtun’s only be used for fighting, taking up arms and to die?,” the minister questioned.

He complained about damages incurred upon the infrastructure in the tribal region due to years of war-like situation.

“Sincere efforts are being made to develop and rebuild the infrastructure, these projects won’t be made in a few days after their announcement, the process takes time,” emphasized Yousafzai.

Talking about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s support to PTM the Minister retorted: “Has Bilawal concentrated on acute water shortage in Thar and Karachi? He should pay attention to that problem.”

“Has Bilawal ever inquired about the Baldia Factory Fire case and those who died in the unfortunate incident and what caused it?” asked the Information Minister.

He stressed that those trying to divide the country on ethnic, linguistic or sectarian lines will gain nothing from it and their efforts will be in vain.

Yousafzai said that there can be no development or prosperity without peace, “If there was a protest by the locals who were venting their grievances then what right did PTM have to take over proceedings and under what capacity did elected assembly candidates go and shout at and protest against on-duty soldiers.

Continuing on he said: “What kind of an act was it when you take an armed mob along and demolish a security checkpost, Pakistan Army is the reason that terrorism was eliminated from the region, said Yousafzai in conclusion.

