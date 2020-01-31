PU VC approaches KP adviser, chief secretary over delay in salaries   

PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor of the Peshawar University (PU) on Friday met with the Adviser to CM Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) on higher Education and chief secretary over delay in salaries of the varsity employees, ARY NEWS reported.

The varsity’s vice-chancellor and the chief secretary discussed the financial crunch faced by the university and the latter said that the educational institution is an asset and no compromise would be made on its stature and quality education it imparts.

The chief secretary applauded the reforms introduced in the varsity which helped in generating revenue of Rs 500 million.

“A control on recruitment process in the Peshawar University during the past eight years is also welcoming,” he said.

It was briefed during the meeting that the provincial finance minister would be a part of the syndicate meeting on Monday to help resolve the issue.

The vice-chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the progress made during meetings with the chief secretary and provincial adviser on higher education.

Meanwhile, the officials of the finance ministry on Friday visited the varsity to get briefing over the issues faced by the university.

In October 2018, at least 28 students of Peshawar University were injured when police baton-charged them on Thursday during their protest against fee hike.

A large number of students converged outside Peshawar University against hike in fees this morning, but soon a rioting atmosphere ensued. The administration called the police to disperse protesting students and a scuffle broke out between the two sides after the arrival of the law enforcers.

The protesting students also reportedly hurled stones at policemen, thus injuring two cops who were later shifted to hospital. A number of students were detained following the protest.

