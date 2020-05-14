‘Controversial’ bots making debute on PUBG gameplay

Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) introduced bots in public matchmaking on PC test servers in its update 7.2 after launching it for consoles last month.

According to the maker, bots were being introduced to provide the opportunity to new players for gaining points through easier targets and tackling the widening skill gap.

Speculations being made that the latest addition will bulk up lobbies besides reducing queue times following the declining number of players.

The ratio of bots to humans is dynamic as the human players will see fewer bots at a higher time, whereas, it will also depend on the matchmaking pool for each server, according to PUBG Corp.

Bot actions are currently limited to basics such as walking, running, crouching and shooting, but further actions are due to be added at a later date (including swimming, so watch out).

One place where you’re guaranteed not to find any bots, at least, is the new Ranked Mode – although this is due to be capped at 64 players.

It currently includes TPP and FPP squad modes, but the option to play in squads of one to three players is also available.

The idea with Ranked Mode is to provide a more competitive space for PUBG players, with additional rewards for those who climb the ranks, and leaderboards to keep tabs on who’s at the top.

There are a couple of reasons why players are upset at the prospect of bots: some feel they will make the start of matches boring, while others feel the inclusion of bots muddies the tense mood of a player-only battle royale, said Eurogamer.

PUBG Corp acknowledged the bots have become a “controversial topic” in the community, but stood by its decision to include them in the PC version, reassuring players it “plans on making improvements to how bots currently work”.

