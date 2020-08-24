LAHORE: Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the popular online game, on Monday reportedly claimed the life of another teenager in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, the 20-year-old boy, identified as Ahsan, belonging to the Harbanspura neighbourhood, committed suicide after being stopped by the family from playing the ‘addictive’ game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Ahsan was addicted to a game and wished to become commando,” victims family told media.

The police have shifted the body to morgue for post mortem.

Yesterday, an online multiplayer game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) also claimed the life of a teenage boy in Lahore’s Ichhra area.

Read More: PTA lifts ban on PUBG

According to police, the deceased boy aged 16, committed suicide after being stopped for PUBG gameplay anymore.

The latest incidents of suicide were followed by two deaths of young boys in Punjab’s capital Lahore in June 2010, where a 20-year-old boy took his own life in Saddar Bazaar neighbourhood in North Cantonment and a 16-year-old boy claimed his own life in Gulshan-e-Abbas Phase 2 area.

Read: Teenage boy commits suicide after playing PUBG all night long

On July 2, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had lifted the ban on the most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for PTA said that representative of the PUBG welcomed their feedback on the issue and assured that the concerns of PTA would be taken into account.

Comments

comments