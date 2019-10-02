PUBG cross-play is now live on PS4 and Xbox One

Battle royale game PUBG’s cross-platform play is now available on consoles for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers.

The makers made the announcement via Twitter on its European feed Tuesday morning.

Console Players: Update 4.3 is now available on live servers! This update also brings Cross Platform Play, allowing PlayStation and Xbox players to be entered into the same matchmaking pool, as well as Survival Mastery, the DBS, and more! Patch notes: https://t.co/b6ckwGof3d pic.twitter.com/aYXmnU0NGr — PUBG Europe (@PUBG_EU) October 1, 2019

The cross-platform play will allow gamers to hunt down or evade opponents from the other ecosystem by toggling an option in the gameplay settings.

The rankings of all console players or the platform you play on will be displayed on the leaderboard. A PlayStation or Xbox icon next to a player’s handle will denote their platform.

However, this doesn’t enable a PS4 gamer to team up with Xbox One just yet although PUBG Corp reportedly has plans to build a cross-party feature.

A new progress tracker called Survival Mastery has also been introduced as part of the game’s update, which displays how a player and his teammates fared in a match with a detailed review of each combat encounter. It also offers gamers rewards for putting survival skills into practice.

Apart from tweaking the effectiveness of some weapons, a new crate weapon—a double-barrelled, pump-action DBS shotgun is now available as well.

