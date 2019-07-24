PUBG upgrades ‘Erangel’ map with more realistic scenery

The battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), has upgraded its first and classic ‘Erangel’ map which now features some changed areas, better terrain, building styles and more realistic scenery.

It is pertinent to mention here that the makers have promised to bring significant changes in PUBG: Season 4 for PC on July 24 and later the updates will begin for consoles this summer.

The gamers can get access to unique missions and rewards if they purchase the ‘Survivor Pass’ of PUBG’s Season 4. It is also reported that the makers are ready to give a massive update soon.

Read More: New video shows how PUBG catches cheaters

Earlier on July 10, it emerged that PUBG makers had introduced its season 8 beta version for mobile gamers which brought new outfits, backpack and weapon skins, new theme, rewards and much more.

According to the report, the game’s season 7 is coming to its end on July 13 and its new season is expected to be rolled out between July 15 and 17. The new season will provide Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for players including a number of new features.

The new season will include ‘Power of the Ocean’ theme loosely based around sea life, a new weapon PP-19 Bizon gun and ‘Water Blaster’ skin for the Scar-L in the gun lab. However, an official confirmation is still due to the makers.

Comments

comments