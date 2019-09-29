PUBG Lite, a free-to-play, low-spec adaptation of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is launching in over 50 new countries across Europe and the Middle East on October 10.

The game has been in open beta mode since January 2019 when it launched in Thailand, before being rolled out to other countries and regions throughout the year.

In addition to PUBG’s standard 100-player battle royale mode, PUBG Lite includes a new 4v4 mode in which two teams fight to reach 40 eliminations in a warehouse surrounded by shipping containers and vehicles,

It includes free and premium season passes, while an in-game currency called ‘L-Coin’ can be used to purchase exclusive items.

The players of the battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile’s lite version, got some important updates to enjoy new features with a host of improvements and free content on September 22.

Golden Woods map is exclusively available to the lite version players which offers a tight battleground setting with small towns to loot and shoot.

New rewards have been added which will be available to the players after the beginning of a new ranked season on October 1, whereas, new challenges also listed in the Missions Menu, which awards valuable prizes to those who overcome them, PhoneArena.com reported.

