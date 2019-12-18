PUBG addresses issues faced by players in version 0.16.0

Player Unknown’s Battle Grounds (PUBG) Mobile has announced to fix some of the issues faced by the players in the version 0.16.0.

PUBG announced to release Version 0.16.0 in November and now some of its features have been revealed after early release in certain regions.

The announcement to rectify the issues was made from PUBG Mobile team on its Reddit account. The game is considered one of the most played and popular in various parts of the world.

The changes made to the version were listed in the post and included fixing of the high audio levels in the Angry Birds section on Spawn island and vehicle respawn in the Payload mode.

Other fixes include fixes with firearm attachments not appearing correctly, result screen now showing in TDM, error with throwables. PUBG Mobile update also fixes issued with customization settings, issues with the main menu around the friend invitation panel, and more. Developers have also fixed respawn times for vehicles and failed seat change in the new RageGear mode.

The changelog also confirms fixes to the missing item button on the joystick controls in RageGear mode. Players can also expect fixes to the ornament dismantling tab, display problems in Ecstatic Night Login Event items, and tips. One can also notice responsiveness in the Ad banner inside the game. Other changes include localization fixes, and problematic function asking players to download more resource packs.

However, still some users were not satisfied with the changes made and called for further updates in the game to improve its standards. Some of them also claimed that the other than fixing the high audio levels in the Angry Birds section, none of the other issues were resolved.

The team has also announced that it would be further making improvements in the game with the feedback received from the players.

