PUBG Mobile to get Payload 2.0 mode with new weapons

Popular online game Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will get Payload 2.0 mode with new weapons and armed vehicles soon.

However, the official release date of Payload 2.0 mode has not been confirmed yet but the certain sources claimed that it could be released on 10th of October.

Everything you need to know about Payload mode 2.0

Payload 2.0 is based on the classic battle royale mode with the addition of heavier weaponry as well as the ability to fly helicopters. The mode included the M3E1-A rocket launcher, the MGL, and M79 grenade launchers, and RPG-7.

It also included the ability to revive a dead teammate by picking up their ID Card and taking it to the nearest radio tower, similar to what we have seen on Apex Legends, Xdadevelopers reported.

As per the leaked cinematic trailer, Payload 2.0 is expected to expand the previous concept with the addition of new weapons, armed vehicles, and the ability to hunt enemies using remote-controlled UAV. Users will see a new rocket launch that looks like the M202 and a new radar system that lets you scan your area for vehicles.

All the vehicles have also been upgraded with mounted weapons including rocket launchers, heavy machine guns, flamethrowers, and more.

Payload 2.0 will make use of the newly released Erangel 2.0 map and the Chinese version of the game (Game for Peace) has already received the new mode in beta.

Portable radar: Players will be able to use this radar at any location. The radar will help players to scan for vehicles including cars, helicopters, and boats on the minimap and also helps in spotting approaching vehicles with enemies.

UAV: The mode will also include a new UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle. Players can summon these using a remote device to take down enemies. The UAV will fly only in a specific direction and players can control the onboard missile launcher.

Bomb suit: A special full-body armor, the bomb suit will be able to absorb a considerable amount of damage when it’s worn.

New Weapons: Two new weapons are expected to make an appearance on Payload 2.0. First is the AT4-A laser-guided missile, where players can use a laser to pinpoint the exact location where they want the missile to land. The second weapon will be the M202 four-barreled rocket launcher, a high-speed launcher that can quickly fire rockets back-to-back.

New Vehicles: All the vehicles now come with weapons including the UAZ, Dacia, Buggy, and the addition of the Pickup. These will come with flamethrowers, machine guns, rocket launchers, as well as the ability to use these cars in the water thanks to inbuilt floaties and propellers. There is also a new advanced helicopter armed with machine guns that can be used by the passengers.

Special Base: The map will also include some new buildings that will have a high amount of loot as well as the above mentioned advanced helicopter.

