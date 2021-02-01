PUBG Mobile Lite Global Version 0.20.0 update now available for Android

Popular online game, Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile Lite Global Version 0.20.0 update is now available for Android users.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The game was developed for players with low-end devices as it needs only 600 MB of storage space and 1 GB RAM.

Here’s a how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update:

Step 1: Players needs to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will start.

Step 3: After the download of file is completed, players can enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option.

Step 4: Locate and install the APK file.

Mobile gamers must note that after they install the file, they can freely enjoy the updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices. The PUBG Mobile Lite developers introduced new features and brought changes to the game.

