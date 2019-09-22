Massive update: PUBG players get new map, rewards and game modes

The players of the battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile’s lite version, get some important updates to enjoy new features with a host of improvements and free content.

Although, PUBG Mobile Lite version is not available in all countries, however, the makers, Tencent and PUBG Corp, brought many modifications for the gamers.

Golden Woods map is exclusively available to the lite version players which offers a tight battleground setting with small towns to loot and shoot.

New rewards have been added which will be available to the players after the beginning of a new ranked season on October 1, whereas, new challenges also listed in the Missions Menu, which awards valuable prizes to those who overcome them, PhoneArena.com reported.

While coming to the new game modes, ‘Arcade Mode’ and a special ‘War Mode’ are now available for Lite where players can fight with an RPG-7.

Moreover, the classic PUBG UAZ vehicle has been added for transport across terrains, along with new weapons (PP19 submachine gun, QBZ, and QBU DMR rifle).

The Lite version is currently available in several regions of South Asia, Africa, and East Europe for Android users, which will be expanded to other countries in future.

Earlier on August 23, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile came up with its update that would allow players to fly a helicopter for carrying out airstrikes, drive military vehicle, new heavy weapons to intensify the battlefield in Enrangel map.

According to the new YouTube video from ‘Mr Ghost Gaming’, the players will be able to fly a helicopter soon which would be spawned on a helipad located on the top of School in Enrangel map. The entire squad could be accommodated on the helicopter which is apparently based on the real-life Boeing AH-6 light helicopter.

While coming to other additions, the makers will introduce BRDM military vehicle which needs to be spawned by using flare gun while playing the game on mobile version which the players first saw in PC version. The combat vehicle has high durability against gunfire and can be driven on land and water despite not having a weapon of its own.

