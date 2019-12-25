PUBG Mobile introduces payload, war modes

PUBG Corp, the developers behind the popular Battle Royale game recently rolled out the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update with a new RageGear mode, Winter season theme and more.

In order to build the hype even further, the company has just added a new mode to enhance the fun in-game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile’s latest update brings “Payload x War mode.”

Bring out the big guns! Payload x War Mode has all the action of War Mode with the explosive potential of Payload Mode. Try it now in EvoGround! pic.twitter.com/5U6Y3mcfcl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 24, 2019

The company made the announcement about the availability of this new mode on its official Twitter handle and as per the announcement, the company clarified that this new Payload Mode x War Mode is a mix of both the modes.

Players can experience “all the action” that War Mode offers along with “the explosive potential” present in Payload Mode. If you want to try this new mode, head to “EvoGrounds” and then select the “Payload Mode x War Mode” option.

War mode is similar to deathmatch where the player respawns in the match at a particular time interval. Towards the end of the match, the blue zone locks in and players are no longer able to respawn. This gives the mode a traditional Battle Royale ending.

Payload mode allows players to use an attack helicopter to fight rivals on the ground. At the same time, players on the ground will have access to rocket or grenade launchers to fight the enemies.

Now, talking about the new mode, players drop in a small safe zone with a grenade launcher. They continue to fight with each other while respawning after death. Similar to the War Mode, towards the end of the match, players can’t respawn. This provides a traditional battle royale-like ending to the game.

