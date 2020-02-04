PUBG Mobile may bring in new character in upcoming update

The most popular video game, Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, is going to bring in a new character named Carlo.

PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr Ghost Gaming, revealed the new character that could be introduced with the 0.17.0 update.

Last year, the game introduced a new female character named Sara, which had some special abilities to be used in the EvoGround modes. At present, details about Carlo are limited but it is expected to have some special features similar to Sara.

The upcoming update is also expected to add a new airdrop-only gun, the DBS, which is a double-barrel pump-action shotgun that uses 12-gauge ammo. Players can attach Red Dot, Holo, 2x or 6x scope to this weapon.

They could also attach Red Dot and Holo to Uzi with the 0.17.0 update.

The forthcoming update of the game may have Erangel 2.0 and new throwables. Erangel may also get arcade games in certain locations and some mini-games near school and other places along with the waiting lobby.

UAZ and Dacia are expected to get a new model, which is available in Erangel 2.0 in the PC version.

The next update of PUBG Mobile, which is expected to go live on Feb 12, may also have tactical map marker, death cam, Extreme Cold mode, colour blind mode, and more features.

