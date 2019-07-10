PUBG mobile season 8 brings much more for gamers

The battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG), has finally introduced its season 8 beta version for mobile gamers which brought new outfits, backpack and weapon skins, new theme, rewards and much more.

The game’s season 7 is coming to its end on July 13 and its new season is expected to be rolled out between July 15 and 17. The new season will provide Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for players including a number of new features.

According to the reports, the new season will include ‘Power of the Ocean’ theme loosely based around sea life, a new weapon PP-19 Bizon gun and ‘Water Blaster’ skin for the Scar-L in the gun lab. However, an official confirmation is still due to the makers.

PUBG gamers will also have an option to equip DP-28 weapon with skin besides sporting new outfits which are also ocean-themed for the player available in the store.

PUBG developers have also shared a link for the latest season for downloads which sized about 1.9 GB and it will be seeable if users have downloaded the PUBG: Mobile Beta.

Earlier on July 4, the makers revealed that PUBG gas cans can now be used as an explosive after a new update made for the gamers to target opponents with this new weapon.

Most of the differences to PUBG come under two categories asides from new maps and limited-time game modes which include new weapons, vehicles or equipment; or general balance, tweaks or fixes to something that was already in the game.

The new weapon that wasn’t in the game before could also be used as a sort of trap now.

