PUBG Mobile’s Erangel 2.0 Map Leaked

It is every now and then when updates are added to Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PBUG) and now it seems that another one is round the corner especially in Erangel map which is the most popular map in the game.

Reports suggested that the revamped version of the Erangel map was revealed in the beta of the Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace.

It is expected that the new Erangel map which is being popularly claimed as Erangel 2.0, will make its presence soon in the global circuit of the game, although it has made its presence in the Chinese gaming circuit already.

Let’s see what changes it could bring to the game.

Route Planner:

The route planner helps in planning the route of the players in advance. The player will have the facility to point some locations beforehand which are supposed to act as the waypoints, helping to make a planned route. This would help players to go through the exact route without having to open the map multiple times.

Ultra HD graphics settings:

This option has been added to the beta version of Game for Peace. Although this already prevails in the global version of the game PUBG mobile but not the beta version of it.

Vehicle Control customization:

The addition of this feature allows the players to further customize the controls of their vehicles while driving.

Read More: PUBG Mobile gets new Jungle Adventure mode

The layout, like the movement and the shooting controls, can be adjusted and fixed anywhere on the screen. PUBG is still not with the facility of customizing the positions of the controls although there are three different layouts available.

As it stands, although the map has been leaked in the beta version of the Chinese edition of the game, it is to be seen when does the new map of Erangel comes out in the global version, officially. PUBG fans may have to wait a few more days to enjoy this new version of the game which is expected to be consumed heavily.

Comments

comments