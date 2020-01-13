Finalists for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) skin contest have been decided. Now, it’s time for players to vote on which ones they’d like to see added to the game.

The contest consists of five skin ideas each for three different categories: The M416, a hoodie, and the parachute. Only one skin gets picked for each category, and it’ll be the players themselves that make the call about which one wins.

PUBG Corp. first announced the skin contest late in December and presented players with the rules and guidelines for the skins.

Creative players were expected to create skins for one of the three categories mentioned previously that would then be judged on their creativity, how well they meshed with the PUBG brand, and whether they adhered to the guidelines or not. The developers selected the finalists, and it’s now time for players to vote between the remaining options.

To cast your vote, you can head over to the PUBG skin contest site.

Finalists have been selected for the 3rd Anniversary Skin Contest!

Vote for your favorite by 1/20: https://t.co/mTD3Zg9EqM pic.twitter.com/Vo6xCA10zo — PUBG (@PUBG) January 11, 2020

If there’s a skin that you mostly like but aren’t sure if you’d ever purchase, you won’t have to worry about any transactions on your end.

Part of the contest rules explained that the winners from each category will be created in-game and distributed to all PUBG players regardless of which one they voted for, so everyone’s got three skins coming their way when the winners are announced on January 21st.

Those who came up with the skin ideas will receive special gifts for their work so long as they became finalists, so all the creators on the site linked above will get something for their trouble.

Winners of the contest will be announced on January 21st, and you’re free to vote on which ones you think should win from now until January 20th. The skins will be released to all players on March 23rd when PUBG celebrates its third anniversary.

