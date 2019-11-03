An update of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) allowed gamers to hitting their enemies by throwing items and weapons which could also be used to share arms with teammates went out of ammo.

The feature was included in the PUBG’s big 5.1 Update in Season 5 which is available on live servers of every platform like consoles and the PC.

Players will get an interesting and useful feature of lobbing frying pans at their enemies or give their teammates the resources to stay alive.

Finish your enemy with the classic pan shot without leaving the comfort of your cover with melee weapon throwing now available in Patch 5.1. Just don’t throw the game while you’re throwing shade.

For getting mastery in the throwing, the players will have to look for their teammates to request resources while the goods could be tossed with them by pressing the corresponding button but within the right distance.

A player who is trying to target an enemy can just take aim and hurl melee weapon at them. The maximum damage will be dealt if the player hit its enemy within a certain range. However, it differs depending on the tossed weapon.

Feature to throw items to teammates

1. Added feature allowing players to throw certain requested items to teammates.

2. When a teammate requests healing or ammo items through radio messages (mouse wheel) an icon will appear above their head, prompting teammates to throw the requested items to them by pressing the interact button (F)

3. Items can be thrown a maximum of 15m. While running, or in a difficult to reach position, teammates may be unable to throw items to your location and the items will instead fall nearby.

4. Items thrown to you by teammates will be placed directly into your inventory. If your inventory is full, the items will be dropped on the ground at your feet.

Melee weapon throwing combat feature

1. You can now use all melee weapons as a throwable tool to attack your enemies.

2. Multiple melee weapons now stack in your inventory, allowing you to carry multiple at once.

3. There are two different melee damage categories when thrown.

Machete, Crowbar, Sickle: The maximum throwing distance is 40m and damage will decrease from 75 to 25 based on the distance.

Pan: The maximum throwing distance is shorter than other melee at only 30m but the damage range is 90 to 40 based on distance.

4. To inflict the most damage, you must hit within 15m. Damage will begin to drop off from 15-30/40m distance.

5. From within 15m distance, one melee throw to the head can kill enemy players without helmets.

6. Press RMB while holding a melee weapon and then press LMB to throw. A trajectory arc will be shown when aiming, like with grenades.

The list of features given to the PUBG gamers is given on its official website as well.

