CAA announces online public hearing tomorrow to resolve people’s problems

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has Monday announced an online public hearing tomorrow over the grievances people face which the Director General Civil Aviation will heed to and resolve, ARY News reported.

According to a poster published on CAA official website, the hearing date is Jan 26 (tomorrow) from 10:30 to 11:30 in the morning.

The public hearing will be an open online forum for all, and is announced to resolve public issues as the DG CAA will be hearing the public complaints himself.

The poster which is displayed on the website reads the public hearing is being conducted after the instructions from the Prime Minister and the minister of aviation himself.

Separately earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested a five-point framework to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and recover economies during his virtual address to the United Nations (UN) conference.

PM Imran Khan made the suggestions while addressing virtually the 4th Session of the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Financing for Development.

He urged expansion of the coverage of the COVAX facility in order to enable the developing countries to spend their precious resources on socio-economic development needs.

