Public interest initiatives, high-rises on agenda to be discussed in cabinet meeting on 6th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet on August 6, Tuesday, reported ARY News.

A 12-point agenda will come under discussion in the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital.

The agenda includes discussion on proposals for new public interest initiatives, and construction of high-rise buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Multan.

It will also grant approval for renewal of licence of a private charter jet operator in the country.

Removal of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) and approval of Draft Pakistan Allied Health Professional & Paramedics Council Act 2019 are also part of the agenda.

The cabinet will get a detailed briefing on the Ehsaas programme and performance of the Ministry of Communication for a period between August 2018 and July 2019.

It will also give a go-ahead to a piece of legislation for the establishment of Federal Institute of Hyderabad in principle.

