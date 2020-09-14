KARACHI: Sindh culture department announced the opening of all libraries across the province from September 15 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial culture department had shut down the libraries to eradicate the spread of COVID-19 back in March. It has now decided to lift the lockdown of libraries and has conditioned the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for the staff and visitors.

It said that the libraries will reopen from tomorrow alongside the schools and other education centres, across Sindh.

Earlier, the decision was made to open Schools across Sindh including Karachi from tomorrow (Sept 15) under a designed set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain coronavirus outbreak.

In the first phase, students of 9th and 10th standard will join the classes ensuring social distancing. Wearing masks for teachers, students and the other staff of the schools has been declared mandatory.

Students are also advised to sanitize their hands from time to time during school time.

The same day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his twitter post said they will welcome millions of children back to school tomorrow.

The Sindh government had announced the closure of all public libraries across the province to avoid the spread of coronavirus on March 2 till March 13 back then.

“All public libraries in Sindh will remain close till March 13 to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the province,” according to a notification released by Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department.

The decision then carried forward with the lockdown across the province that extended to all non-essential departments of the government and public gatherings.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

