Public movement, pillion riding banned in COVID affected areas of Karachi

KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central has notified the imposition of micro-smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi due to the presence of 63 COVID-19 patients in four towns, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The notification stated that the imposition of micro-smart lockdown will come into effect from May 19 till June 2 in different areas and residential units due to the presence of COVID-19 patients.

The latest order for COVID-19 lockdown was issued for separate areas and units located in the four towns including Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad after being spotted by the district health officer (DHO).

During the two-week lockdown, all citizens will have mandatory wear face masks during movement, however, unnecessary movement will be banned besides all kind of business and industrial activities. All public transport is banned to ply on the roads in the areas.

Read: NCOC announces opening of educational institutions, outdoor events

Family gatherings and pillion riding will also be banned in the areas. The authorities have ordered COVID-positive people to stay quarantined at their houses. It also stated that the government will take every possible step to distribute ration among the deserving people residing in the affected areas.

Sindh reported 2067 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the province’s tally of cases to 303,306 and casualties to 4854, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation said that 2076 new cases emerged when 20,421 tests were conducted.

Read: Coronavirus claims 104 more lives in Pakistan, 3,256 new cases reported

“20,421 samples were tested which detected 2076 cases that constituted 10.2 percent current detection rate,” announced chief minister. He added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,854 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that so far 3,883,951 tests have been conducted against which 303,306 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.7 percent or 278,280 patients have recovered, including 611 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 20,172 patients were under treatment, of them 19,347 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 800 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 764 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

Read: 1.5 billion anti-COVID jabs administered worldwide

According to the statement, out of 2076 new cases, 1260 have been detected from Karachi, including 629 from East, 258 South, 144 Central, 109 Malir, 95 Korangi and 25 West.

Hyderabad reported 252 cases, Sukkur 111, Jamshoro 51, Larkana 44, Dadu 34, Badin 28, Thatta and Umerkot 26 each, Mirpurkhas 21, Matiari 17, Ghotki and Khairpur 16 each, Shikarpur 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Kamber and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Kashmore 5 and Jacobabad 2.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government

Comments

comments