ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that joint ventures between public and private sector are vital for development and progress of the country.

Talking to a delegation of newly elected office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday, who called on the president in Islamabad, Dr Arif Alvi underscored the need for public-private partnership to enhance exports.

The president declared the Saudi crown prince’s recent visit to Pakistan successful and said that several MoUs worth billions of dollars were signed during the trip.

He said that timely delivery of shipments and goods had become chief factor in business these days and highlighted the vast development opportunities in the field of fisheries.

The FPCCI delegation assured the president that the business community would play its due role for enhancing export and in the development of the country.

Read More: Public-private joint ventures vital for country’s development: president

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi, on December 14, had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is providing one-window facility for investors to ease the lengthy investment procedure and to attract foreign businessmen.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Makkah, President Alvi had said that the procedural delays which frustrate the investors from investing in Pakistan are being streamlined into a one window operation to facilitate the investors.

Comments

comments