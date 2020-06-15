Public transport fares slashed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In order to pass the benefit of reduction in the prices of petroleum products on to the common man, the Islamabad district administration on Monday reduced fares of passenger vehicles, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad deputy commissioner, fares for public vehicles have been slashed from Rs2 to Rs6 per stop. While fares for AC transport have been reduced by Rs1 per stop.

The new schedule of fares will come into force with immediate effect, read the notification.

Stern action will be taken against those found involved in charging exorbitant fares, warned the commissioner.

Earlier on May 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Adviser for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir had said that public transport fares had been reduced by 18 to 25 per cent in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he had urged transporters, bus drivers and passengers to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Govt formulated SOPs for public transport with the consultation of transport authority and commissioners. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all passengers,” he had added.

