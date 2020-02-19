Closure of public transport feared due to petrol shortage in Karachi

KARACHI: Public transport including online cab services is feared to be closed from Wednesday night following the suspension of petrol supplies to the filling stations across Karachi, ARY News reported.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) along with other private oil companies in the country have started closing down there oil terminals situated alongside the Kemari port area of Karachi earlier in the day due to the presence of dangerous toxic gas in the air.

The persistent threat of toxic gas in the areas near the Kemari port of Karachi has forced companies, institutes and individuals to take precautionary measures. It emerged earlier that an oil terminal of state-owned PSO located in Zulfiqarabad was functional for petrol supplies to the metropolis.

Long queues of cars and motorcycles including public transport vehicles were seen outside the petrol pumps in many areas, whereas, some filling stations are providing petrol in limited quantity to the motorcyclists and cars up to 2-3 litres and 5-10 litres respectively.

Several petrol pumps have started closing across the port city which increases fear for a complete closure of public transport.

On the other hand, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in a statement claimed that they have closed down one of their oil terminals across the city out of a total of 23. It added that the closure should not affect fuel supply as 22 oil terminals are still functional.

