Punjab reports 2,040 more coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 2,040 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 33,144, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 22 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 629 in Punjab province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 7,806 while a total of 266,959 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Of the new infections, 1,095 were reported in Lahore only.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 89,249 with 31,198 patients having cured of the disease and 1,838 virus-related deaths.

So far, 33,536 cases have been detected in Sindh, 33,144 in Punjab, 11,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,5820 in Balochistan, 3,946 in Islamabad, 299 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 852 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 68 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,838 so far. A total of 4,896 new cases were detected when 22,812 new tests were conducted during this period.

