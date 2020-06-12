LAHORE: Punjab province on Friday witnessed an increase of 1,919 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 47,382, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 49 more people lost their lives in the province while battling COVID-19. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 890 in the province.

The provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore reported more than half of the virus cases today as its tally went up to 971 today.

The province has so far performed 327,072 virus tests. The number of recoveries in the province stands at 9,546.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 125,933 with 40,247 patients having cured of the disease and 2,463 virus-related deaths.

With record 107 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,463 so far.

A total of 6,397 new cases were detected when 28,247 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 40,247. So far, 809,169 tests have been conducted across the country.

