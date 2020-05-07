Punjab reports 502 new coronavirus positive cases

LAHORE: 502 new cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 9,195, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

It said 26 deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking the total number of deaths in the province to 182.

3,201 people have recuperated from the infection so far, while 22 are in critical condition, the department said.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the province has recorded 14 coronavirus deaths – the highest in a single day, taking the toll to 171.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province, he said that 14 more patients have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 171.

Besides, the CM said, 453 persons tested positive for the virus in Sindh on Thursday, raising the number of total reported cases in the province to 9,093. So far, 76,078 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

