Punjab reports 670 coronavirus cases in first 11 days of October

LAHORE: After a significant decrease in the coronavirus cases in Punjab, the number has again started to creep gradually, ARY News reported on Monday.

A report compiled by Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department shows that as many as 670 cases of coronavirus were reported in the first 11 days of October.

Earlier in the months of August and September, 25 cases were being reported daily basis in the province but now the number has jumped to 60/per day in the first 11 days of the month of October.

The report highlights that 16 critical patients of coronavirus are currently under treatment at the government hospitals of the province.

Chairman Corona Experts Advisory Group Punjab, Professor Mehmood Shaukat said the number of cases is increasing due to non-compliance with the health-related guidelines designed by the provincial government to control over the spread of the pandemic.

Weather change can result in the return of coronavirus, he feared.

On the other hand, 385 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the nationally tally of infections to 319,317.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases have been detected so far, including 140,294 in Sindh, 100,764 in Punjab, 38,348 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,525 in Balochistan, 17,331 in Islamabad, 3937 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3118 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

