LAHORE: In Punjab 853 novel coronavirus patients recuperated in last 24 hours, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the province said in a statement on Friday.

It is to be noted here that the coronavirus cases continued to decline in Punjab as the province reporting fewer new infections.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 86,086 patients of COVID-19 have recovered in the province.

The total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 94,040 in Punjab so far, whereas, two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,164, the spokesperson said.

The province has conducted overall 7,61,581 detection tests.

The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to diminish in Pakistan as the country reported 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 782 confirmed COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in 24 hours.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 18,494. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,052, according to the NCOC.

Thus far, 2,079,333 tests have been conducted in the country while 258,099 patients have recuperated from the disease.

In Sindh 122,759 cases have been detected so far, 94,040 cases in Punjab, 34,432 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,821 in Balochistan, 15,182 in Islamabad, 2124 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,287 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 2,245 occurred in Sindh, 2,162 in Punjab, 1215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136 in Balochistan, 167 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

