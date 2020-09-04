Punjab ACD claims historic Rs 5.22 bln recovery in graft case

LAHORE: Punjab’s Anti Corruption Department (ACD) has claimed recovery of property worth Rs. 5.22 billion in a graft case, ARY News reported on Friday.

“The historic recovery made in the shape of land from a Dera Ghazi Khan housing scheme,” Director General Anti Corruption Punjab Gohar Nafees said.

Around 261 kanal of land was transferred to D.G. Khan Municipal Corporation from the housing scheme, the official said.

The recovered land has market value to the tune of 5.22 billion rupees, D.G. Anti Corruption said.

The recovered land will be used for public places in the society, according to the anti-corruption official.

Anti Corruption Department Punjab was inquiring into the housing society land scam for last two years, he added.

