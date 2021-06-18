LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned former commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retired) Mehmood on June 21 for quizzing the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam.

The investigation into the Ring Road project scam was launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sources privy to the development said, the accused will be quizzed regarding the financial irregularities in the project and would be asked 24 questions by the team.

Fact-finding inquiry committee report

A fact-finding inquiry committee detected large-scale irregularities in the Ring Road project. The inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government revealed that former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Former LAC Waseem Tabish and former government officer Abdullah were also involved in the scam, said the report.

On May 17, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices.

