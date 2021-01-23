Punjab govt decides to take strict action against provocative speeches   

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to launch a massive crackdown on hate literature and provocative speeches, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the decision was taken at the meeting among Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore today.

The interior ministry and the Punjab government has decided to jointly launch a crackdown on those involved in publishing and distribution of religious hate literature in the province.

The meeting also discussed the promotion of religious harmony and it was agreed that every step would be taken for further improving law and order and security situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that his ministry would provide all-out support to the Punjab government regarding improvement in the law and order situation.

Earlier on January 16, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that India wanted to destabilize Pakistan by disseminating sectarian violence in the country.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan exposed the negative role of India to the international community by providing irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored state terrorism in Pakistan.

